Wichita County Deputies Seize Large Amount of Marijuana and Hash on US-287

Highway 420 strikes again.

The latest bust in Wichita County netted 14 pounds of marijuana and 924 grams of hash spread across two vehicles.

At around 2:30 pm on Saturday, November 5, Wichita County Drug Interdiction Deputies stopped a pair of vehicles traveling together on US-287 and FM-2384.

During a search of the vehicles, deputies discovered bundles of marijuana in the natural voids of the vehicles’ doors.

One of the vehicles contained 6 pounds of marijuana and 244 grams of hash. Another 8 pounds of marijuana and 680 grams of hash, along with $1,112 was discovered in the other vehicle.