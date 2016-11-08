Wichita County Deputies Seize Large Amount of Marijuana and Hash on US-287
Highway 420 strikes again.
The latest bust in Wichita County netted 14 pounds of marijuana and 924 grams of hash spread across two vehicles.
At around 2:30 pm on Saturday, November 5, Wichita County Drug Interdiction Deputies stopped a pair of vehicles traveling together on US-287 and FM-2384.
During a search of the vehicles, deputies discovered bundles of marijuana in the natural voids of the vehicles’ doors.
One of the vehicles contained 6 pounds of marijuana and 244 grams of hash. Another 8 pounds of marijuana and 680 grams of hash, along with $1,112 was discovered in the other vehicle.
A 26-year-old male and three 30-year-old males, all from Florida, were arrested and taken to the Wichita County Detention Center.