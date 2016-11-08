Wichita County Deputies Seize Large Amount of Marijuana and Hash on US-287

Wichita County Sheriff's Office

Highway 420 strikes again.

The latest bust in Wichita County netted 14 pounds of marijuana and 924 grams of hash spread across two vehicles.

At around 2:30 pm on Saturday, November 5, Wichita County Drug Interdiction Deputies stopped a pair of vehicles traveling together on US-287 and FM-2384.

During a search of the vehicles, deputies discovered bundles of marijuana in the natural voids of the vehicles’ doors.

One of the vehicles contained 6 pounds of marijuana and 244 grams of hash. Another 8 pounds of marijuana and 680 grams of hash, along with $1,112 was discovered in the other vehicle.

A 26-year-old male and three 30-year-old males, all from Florida, were arrested and taken to the Wichita County Detention Center.

