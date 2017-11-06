Wichita County Deputies Seize Over 80 Pounds of Marijuana on U.S. 287

Highway 420 lived up to its reputation last Saturday, November 4.

At around 1:28 p.m., a deputy with the Wichita County K-9 Interdiction Unit conducted a traffic stop on U.S. 287 South and Burnett Ranch Rd. The 64-year-old driver of the vehicle consented to a search after the deputy saw signs of criminal activity.

With the assistance of his K-9 partner Cane, the deputy discovered more than 80 pounds of high-grade marijuana in the vehicle. The total value of the bust is estimated at over $360,000.

The driver was taken into custody and transported to the Wichita County Detention Center where she was charged with Possession of Marijuana Over 50 pounds/Under 2,000 pounds.