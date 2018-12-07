Wichita County Deputy Arrests ID Theft Trio

On Monday, December 3, at approximately 1:45 pm, a Wichita County Highway Interdiction Deputy made a traffic stop at U.S. 287 and Midway Church Road. The driver of the vehicle gave deputies consent to search the vehicle. The deputy found $75,215 in cash, gift cards not under the names of the driver or two passengers, and two flash drives containing hundreds of names, credit card numbers, pin numbers and zip codes were found.

l-r:

Osneil Ramirez; Miguel Aguilera; Disney Avila

The driver, 34-year-old Osniel Ramirez, and passengers 25-year-old Disney Avila and 27-year-old Miguel Aguilera were placed under arrest. All three were charged with Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information and Money Laundering over $30,000.00 under $150.000.00. All are under federal hold. Avila is also held on an ICE detainer.

All three suspects were currently being investigated by the Amarillo Police Department in regards to a large number of identity theft cases that had occurred in that city. As of Friday morning, all three remain in custody in Wichita County