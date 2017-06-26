Wichita County Man Dies One Day After Conviction on Indecency with a Child Charges

A Wichita County man was found guilty by a Wichita County jury on Friday…and died on Saturday.

65 year-old Dennie Robert Mathews of Iowa Park was found guilty of indecent with a child by exposure on Friday afternoon. By Saturday, he was dead. Mathews was facing a sentence 25 years to life on the conviction due to previous convictions.

The sentencing part of his trial was set to begin on Monday, June 26. Prosecutors had sought to have Mathews’ bond revoked and have him held in custody, but the motion was denied by 78 th District Court Judge Barney Fudge.

Mathews was found guilty of exposing and fondling himself at a car wash in Iowa Park back in 2014. Times Record News reported that family members had posted on Facebook that Mathews had suffered some type of neurological or cardiac event and passed away on Saturday night.