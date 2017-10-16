Wichita County Deputies Make Largest Meth and Heroin Bust of the Year

The Wichita County Drug Interdiction Unit made a record-breaking narcotics bust over the weekend.

On Saturday, Oct. 14, a Wichita County Deputy pulled over a vehicle on U.S. 287 near the intersection of Burnett Ranch Road.

During the course of the stop, the deputy "observed signs of criminal activity," according to the Wichita County Sheriff's office.

With the help of his K9 partner Cane, the deputy was able to locate over 16 pounds of methamphetamine and black tar heroin hidden inside the vehicle.

The Wichita County Sheriff's office estimates the value of the drugs to be over $750,000, the largest narcotics seizure in Wichita County this year.