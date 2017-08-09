Escaped North Texas State Hospital Patient Caught After Short Chase in Stolen Police Car

UPDATE (8/9/17 5:25 pm): The escaped North Texas State Hospital patient has reportedly been caught.

According to police, the patient, Cody Workman, escaped the hospital around 9am Wednesday after scaling a fence while being transported from one building to another.

Workman was finally located in the area of Rathgerber and Stone Lake around 3:30 p.m.

Cody Workman - Young County Sheriff

Police say the suspect was able to gain access to a WFPD unit and drove away through a nearby pasture of mesquite trees, causing extensive damage to the vehicle, before coming to a stop in the driveway of Western Well Production Services on TX-79 near Crestview Cemetery.

Police have now confirmed that Workman was shot in his torso area by a Wichita Falls police officer prior to being caught. Workman was taken into custody and transported to the hospital for treatment. His condition is not known at this time.

TRN reports Workman was taken to the North Texas State Hospital by Young County Sheriff back in July on a court order pending criminal charges.

Original Story:

Wichita County officials are searching for a man they say escaped from the North Texas State Hospital in Wichita Falls.

At 3:21 p.m. today (8/9), the Wichita County Emergency Management office sent out the following alert:

Be on the lookout for an escapee from the State Hospital. He is described as a white male, 6 foot, brown hair and thin build wearing a jogging suit. Do not approach, but notify local law enforcement by calling 9 1 1 if you see him.

According to WFPD, a patient jumped over the hospital fence this morning and has not yet been located.