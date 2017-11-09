Wichita County Sheriff Warns of Jury Duty Phone Scam

The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office is advising area residents to beware of a phone scam that’s making the rounds again.

An unidentified caller has been contacting individuals to inform them that they have missed jury duty and a warrant has been issued for their arrest.

The caller claims to be a deputy with the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office and that the individual risks jail time if the warrant isn’t taken care of immediately. The caller then instructs the individual to go to a store and purchase a large amount of prepaid gift cards and give the caller the cards’ information in order to take care of the warrant.

The Sheriff’s Office will never contact you by phone if you have missed jury duty or have a warrant for your arrest. Instead, you will be contacted by mail in these cases. Also, you will never be asked to make a payment over the phone.