Wichita County Sheriff Warns of Missed Jury Duty Scam

The missed jury duty phone scam is making the rounds again.

A caller claiming to be a deputy with the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office has been informing individuals they have missed jury duty and a warrant has been issued for their arrest.

The caller is telling individuals they risk jail time unless they go to a store and purchase a large amount of prepaid debit cards and give them the cards’ information over the phone.

The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office will contact you via mail - never by phone - if you happen to miss jury duty or have a warrant for your arrest. In addition, the Sheriff’s Office will never ask you to process a payment over the phone.