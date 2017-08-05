Man Found Run Over and Left For Dead in Wichita County Ditch

The Wichita County Sheriff's Department is looking for suspects after a man was discovered beaten and robbed early Saturday morning.

The WCSO responded to a call around 7 a.m. Saturday morning, reporting a 26-year-old man laying in a ditch along side FM 1177, east of 240. According to KAUZ , the victim, who is currently in critical condition United Regional Hospital , was ran over several times by a four-door sedan.

Deputies believe it was an aggravated assault and robbery, and they are currently searching for suspects.