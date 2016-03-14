Wichita County Sheriff’s Department Racks Up Another Massive Pot Bust
It's raining weed at the Wichita County Sheriff's Office.
In what seems like the 100th marijuana bust in Wichita County this year, Deputies seized damn near 80 pounds of weed and $3,000 in currency following a traffic stop at US-287 and Peterson Road at around 1:26 pm last Saturday, March 12.
The driver, a 35-year-old male, along with his 31-year-old female passenger were taken into custody and transported to the Wichita County Detention Center and were charged with Possession of Marijuana over 50 pounds under 2,000 pounds.