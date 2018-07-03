Wichita County Sheriff’s Office Hosting Job Fair This Saturday

If you've been waiting for the opportunity to start a career in law enforcement, now is the time.

The Wichita County Sheriff's Office will be hosting a job fair on Saturday, July 7 at the Wichita County Emergency Management Office (110 Jefferson Street) from 9am-2pm with Detention Officer positions available. This position opens doors within the criminal justice system and can be used as a stepping stone into law enforcement.

Wichita County offers a benefits package, opportunities for career growth and TCOLE certification. You'll need to bring copies of your high school diploma or GED, college transcripts, military DD-214, birth certificate, driver's license, and social security card. Applications must be downloaded and completed prior to the job fair.

Visit the career opportunities section of the Wichita County Sheriff's Office website to download the job application and for more detailed information about the available positions. Male and female veterans are highly encouraged to apply.