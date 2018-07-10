Wichita County Sheriff’s Office May Have the Best Lip-Sync Challenge in Texoma

Can't let the police departments have all the fun, The Wichita County Sheriff's Office wants to play as well.

If you loved the lip-sync challenge from the Wichita Falls Police Department, wait until you see what the Wichita County Sheriff's Office did. First off, WAY BETTER song choice. Nothing against Justin Timberlake, but you can't compete with 'Danger Zone'. Plus, the Sherriff's Office gets a lot of our Highway 287 drug busts. So they know all about the 'Danger Zone'.

I love how both of these videos reinforce those stereotypes that cops love donuts. Honestly, don't we all love donuts? I love the guy at about the 55-second mark, you can tell he was really excited to film this lip-sync challenge. Plus love the air guitars throughout the video. Great job guys.

So, who won? As much as I prefer the song the Sheriff's Office did, I think I have to give it to the Police Department. They used a lot of Wichita Falls in their video and a lot of different members of their staff got involved. Still, 'Danger Zone' beats out 'Can't Stop The Feeling'. Don't debate me on this.