Wichita Falls a Finalist for Daytripper Program

It’s always fun to be number one, and Wichita Falls is now solidly in the running for first place and a chance to be featured on a nationally known program.

8th and Indiana - Downtown Wichita Falls (Click to view map)

Daytripper is a six-time award winning program on PBS. Wichita Falls is now one of two finalists in the running to be featured on the program. Sixteen Texas towns have now been whittled down to just two finalists: Wichita Falls and Kerrville.

The program focuses on what it’s like to spend a day in a Texas town, not a huge metro area like Dallas or San Antonio, but a small or mid-sized city that often times can offer more culture and more history that’s been preserved. Even in Wichita Falls, there’s always plenty to do!

Cities like Wichita falls can offer most, if not all, of the same amenities of large cities, without the traffic congestion and crime rates that can come with life in a larger city. The final round of voting opens on Monday. Click here to get to the voting link and let’s get Wichita Falls on Daytripper!