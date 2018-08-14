Wichita Falls Animal Services Invite You to Help ‘Clear the Shelter’

For one day only, the City of Wichita Falls Animal Services will be offering half-price adoptions to qualified adopters during the nationwide “Clear the Shelter” adoption event.

You can help “Clear the Shelter” at 1207 Hatton Road this Saturday, August 18 from 10 am to 2 pm.

For just $25 you get age appropriate vaccinations, microchip, City license, deworming, flea and tick prevention and heartworm or FeLV/FIV testing. Adopters will still be responsible for the rabies vaccination as well as a pre-paid spay or neuter at the veterinarian of their choice.

Animal Services recommends potential adopters fill out an adoption application prior to the day of event to speed up the adoption process. You can either pick up an application from the shelter or email wfasc@wichitafallstx.gov to request a copy or print one from this location .

Take a look at all of the animals available from Animal Services here .