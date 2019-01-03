Wichita Falls Area Delays and Closures

Here are the latest weather related delays and closures. Please check back often for updates.

  • City of Wichita Falls garbage collection: Thursday collection is moved to Friday, January 4; Friday collection is moved to Saturday January 5
  • City of Wichita Falls bus services (Falls Ride) services canceled for Thursday, January 3
  • Sheppard Air Force Base – do not report
  • Wings of Hope Grief Support Group - Thursday Meeting Cancelled
  • Burkburnett Municipal Court - Closed Thursday - Rescheduled for Tuesday, February 5, 9 a.m.
  • Midway ISD--schools are closed.
  • Vernon ISD in-service--canceled for Jan 3
  • Chillicothe ISD--schools closed on Thursday January 3rd.
  • Champions Clinic - Closed Thursday
  • Community Healthcare Center and Pediatric Associates - Closed Thursday
  • Dr. Bernard A. Burton, Dermatology - Closed Thursday
  • Dr. Danny Bartel, MD, PA - Closed Thursday

     

  • Dr. Jaime C. Lim, PLLC - Closed Thursday
  • Family Chiropractic - Closed Thursday
  • Park Clinic in Iowa Park - Closed Thursday
  • Burkburnett Boys and Girls Club - Closed Thursday
  • Southside Youth Center - Closed Thursday
  • Cameron University - Closed Thursday

     

  • Friendly Door in Iowa Park - Closed Thursday
  • Henrietta Meals on Wheels and the Clay County Senior Center - Closed Thursday
  • Wichita Falls Area Food Bank - Closed Thursday
  • Wichita Falls Meals on Wheels/Red Door/Green Door/The Kitchen - Closed Thursday
  • Interfaith Outreach Services - Closed Thursday
  • Midwestern State University offices - Closed Thursday

     

  • Newcastle ISD - Closed Thursday
  • Petrolia Senior Citizen Center - Closed Thursday
  • Sheppard Air Force Base for Non-Essential Personnel - Closed Thursday
  • Wichita County Courthouse - Closed Thursday
  • YMCA Childcare - Closed Thursday
