Wichita Falls Area Delays and Closures

Here are the latest weather related delays and closures. Please check back often for updates.

City of Wichita Falls garbage collection: Thursday collection is moved to Friday, January 4; Friday collection is moved to Saturday January 5

City of Wichita Falls bus services (Falls Ride) services canceled for Thursday, January 3

Sheppard Air Force Base – do not report

Wings of Hope Grief Support Group - Thursday Meeting Cancelled

Burkburnett Municipal Court - Closed Thursday - Rescheduled for Tuesday, February 5, 9 a.m.

Midway ISD--schools are closed.

Vernon ISD in-service--canceled for Jan 3

Chillicothe ISD--schools closed on Thursday January 3rd.

Champions Clinic - Closed Thursday

Community Healthcare Center and Pediatric Associates - Closed Thursday

Dr. Bernard A. Burton, Dermatology - Closed Thursday

Dr. Danny Bartel, MD, PA - Closed Thursday

Dr. Jaime C. Lim, PLLC - Closed Thursday

Family Chiropractic - Closed Thursday

Park Clinic in Iowa Park - Closed Thursday

Burkburnett Boys and Girls Club - Closed Thursday

Southside Youth Center - Closed Thursday

Cameron University - Closed Thursday

Friendly Door in Iowa Park - Closed Thursday

Henrietta Meals on Wheels and the Clay County Senior Center - Closed Thursday

Wichita Falls Area Food Bank - Closed Thursday

Wichita Falls Meals on Wheels/Red Door/Green Door/The Kitchen - Closed Thursday

Interfaith Outreach Services - Closed Thursday

Midwestern State University offices - Closed Thursday

Newcastle ISD - Closed Thursday

Petrolia Senior Citizen Center - Closed Thursday

Sheppard Air Force Base for Non-Essential Personnel - Closed Thursday

Wichita County Courthouse - Closed Thursday

YMCA Childcare - Closed Thursday