Wichita Falls Area Delays and Closures
Here are the latest weather related delays and closures. Please check back often for updates.
- City of Wichita Falls garbage collection: Thursday collection is moved to Friday, January 4; Friday collection is moved to Saturday January 5
- City of Wichita Falls bus services (Falls Ride) services canceled for Thursday, January 3
- Sheppard Air Force Base – do not report
- Wings of Hope Grief Support Group - Thursday Meeting Cancelled
- Burkburnett Municipal Court - Closed Thursday - Rescheduled for Tuesday, February 5, 9 a.m.
- Midway ISD--schools are closed.
- Vernon ISD in-service--canceled for Jan 3
- Chillicothe ISD--schools closed on Thursday January 3rd.
- Champions Clinic - Closed Thursday
- Community Healthcare Center and Pediatric Associates - Closed Thursday
- Dr. Bernard A. Burton, Dermatology - Closed Thursday
- Dr. Danny Bartel, MD, PA - Closed Thursday
- Dr. Jaime C. Lim, PLLC - Closed Thursday
- Family Chiropractic - Closed Thursday
- Park Clinic in Iowa Park - Closed Thursday
- Burkburnett Boys and Girls Club - Closed Thursday
- Southside Youth Center - Closed Thursday
- Cameron University - Closed Thursday
- Friendly Door in Iowa Park - Closed Thursday
- Henrietta Meals on Wheels and the Clay County Senior Center - Closed Thursday
- Wichita Falls Area Food Bank - Closed Thursday
- Wichita Falls Meals on Wheels/Red Door/Green Door/The Kitchen - Closed Thursday
- Interfaith Outreach Services - Closed Thursday
- Midwestern State University offices - Closed Thursday
- Newcastle ISD - Closed Thursday
- Petrolia Senior Citizen Center - Closed Thursday
- Sheppard Air Force Base for Non-Essential Personnel - Closed Thursday
- Wichita County Courthouse - Closed Thursday
- YMCA Childcare - Closed Thursday