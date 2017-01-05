Wichita Falls Area Will Get Snow Thursday Night, Friday Morning

The forecast in Texoma for Friday might be slick as well as cold.

The National Weather Service says the best chances for snow will be north of the Red River. The closer you get to I-40, the greater the possibility of snow and the greater the accumulation. Snow is expected to arrive in our area late Thursday and travel conditions need to be closely monitored, especially in Oklahoma.

Snowfall Forecast (National Weather Service)

Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are possible for southwest Oklahoma and anywhere from a dusting to 1 inch. Points east of Wichita Falls could see no precipitation, but wind chills will remain in the teens.

Wind Chill Temperatures (National Weather Service)

There are a few things you need to do to prepare for this winter weather event.

Make sure your vehicle’s antifreeze level is correct. Nothing will stop your day faster than a damaged engine.

Check road conditions before you head out. You can access road conditions in Texas at the TxDOT site and Oklahoma conditions from the OKDOT

If you must travel when roads a slick, leave early and take your time.

Be sure to have a flashlight, batteries, blankets and bottled water in your vehicle.

Dress in layers

If you use space heaters, keep all flammable materials, such as clothes and curtains, at least 3 feet away.

Keep water flowing from faucets. Even at a trickle, it will help reduce the risk of pipes freezing and thus save you a very cold and costly water leak.

Get more tips from the Red Cross and stay tuned to News Talk 1290 for the latest weather updates. Stay on top of closures on our closures and delays page.