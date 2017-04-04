Enjoy a Relaxing Evening in Downtown Wichita Falls With Art After Hours This Thursday

It's that time of year again, the Wichita Falls Arts District is hosting Art After Hours and the After Hours Artwalk in downtown Wichita Falls this Thursday, April 6th from 6-9 pm.

Art After Hours is a free event for the entire family, you can enjoy a relaxing evening getting to know our local artists while exploring local galleries and venues throughout the downtown area. This is an ongoing monthly event that will be held the first Thursday of the month from now until October. The Wichita Falls Farmers Market, on 8th and Ohio, is the perfect venue to stop by first and get your art filled evening started. At every Art After Hours event the Farmers Market will guarantee you an evening with a variety of spectacular entertainment and spotlight performances .

The After Hours Artwalk will take place on Ohio Street between Seventh and Eighth, during the Art After Hours event, street artists will be set up as well as many of our own local downtown merchants. Sculpture After Dark is another part of Art After Hours at the Kemp Center for the Arts, the first Sculpture After Dark of the season features singer/songwriter Sej Miles.

The face of downtown Wichita Falls has never looked better, due to the growing arts district, there are more entertainment and restaurant venues than in years, and along with the flourishing local merchants, our downtown is truly becoming a one of a kind Texas gem. I can't think of an event more perfect than Art After Hours to showcase our community and to be a celebration of pride for those individuals who without their contributions these achievements would not be possible.

Wichita Falls has so very much to offer in the realm of arts and entertainment and the talented artists in our community deserve all of the support and recognition one could ask for. Art After Hours is just one more way we can share with others the pride we have in our city and the opportunities that make Wichita Falls a city anyone would love to call home!