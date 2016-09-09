15 More People in Wichita Falls Who Have No Idea How to Park [VIDEO]

It's been more than six months since we last shared a video of some of the worst parking jobs in Wichita Falls. Yet, even with the laughs, shaming, and ridicule, people haven't seemed to change their ways. You and your terrible parking are STILL ruining people's lives.

The unofficial, official Wichita Falls parking police have come through again in capturing these yellow- line ignoring miscreants. From people taking multiple spots, to parking in areas clearly marked not to park, to even going halfway off a ledge, some of the worst parking jobs in the Falls were all documented.

Check out the video above of 15 more of the worst parking jobs in Wichita Falls. Remember, if you see one of these and are thinking, 'so what?', maybe it's time you take the hint. Your terrible parking is driving other people crazy!!!