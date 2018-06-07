Wichita Falls Band Shooting Music Video Tonight and You Can Be A Part of It

Ever wanted to be in a music video? Here is your chance.

If you want to support some local music, head on downtown tonight for the After Hours Artwalk. We already know how awesome that event can be. A free trolley will take you around downtown. Show you some great downtown art galleries, restaurants and businesses that will all be a part of the Artwalk this month.

Tonight, something very cool will be happening with a local band called Downtown Royalty. I have seen these guys play at The Deep End before, but they play all over town. They will be shooting a music video tonight during the After Hours Artwalk. It will be at The Farmers Market starting at 7 according to the band's Facebook page.

They will be shooting a music video for their song 'Row'. Which I found them performing that song at The Deep End at the end of last year. The band says this will be a family-friendly event so feel free to bring the kids. So if you want to brag to your friends that you were in a music video, go downtown tonight.