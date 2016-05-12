Wichita Falls Beer Bandit Finally Arrested After Escaping Through Air Ducts

He's like the Hamburglar, only for beer. The Boozeburglar.

Police busted 40-year-old James Brad Throneberry stealing beer from a closed convenience store in the 1100 block of East Scott on Wednesday.

Police responded to a suspicious person call near the abandoned Lucky's One Stop around 1:30 pm. While they were questioning a woman, 19-year-old Chelcee Wiest, sitting in a car in the alley they heard strange noises coming from the building.

Chelcee Wiest

That's when police found Throneberry trying to sneak beer boxes out through the air ducts on the back of the building. Officers ordered Throneberry out of the building but he went back inside so officers crawled through the air ducts after him.

Throneberry and his getaway driver were both arrested and taken to Wichita County jail and charged with burglary to a building.