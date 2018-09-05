Blood Drive to Honor Peyton Hood This Saturday in Wichita Falls

If you have some spare time on Saturday, you could really make a difference in someone else's life.

You may not remember the story of Peyton Hood. A two-year-old girl that was playing on a slide at Possum Kingdom Lake. She came off the slide and unfortunately a rattlesnake was there. The rattlesnake bit her on the leg twice. Peyton was airlifted to Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth.

Doctors administered anti-venom to Peyton, but sadly she didn't survive the attack. In recent years her family remembers Peyton through Peyton's Project - a rattlesnake awareness campaign that you may have seen at River Bend Nature Center in the past. River Bend Nature Center is helping out Peyton's memory again with a blood drive this Saturday.

Come on down to River Bend Nature Center on September 8. The Bloodmobile will be there for your donations from 10am-3pm. You will get a free T-shirt and make a huge impact in someone's life. If you want to schedule an appointment call Kammy Hood at (940) 642-1782.

If you're a part of the Stroll and Roll Museum tour on Saturday, River Bend Nature Center is a stop on that. So if you could take some time for a blood donation, it would be greatly appreciated.