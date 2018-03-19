Bond Propositions Are Essential For Wichita Falls Growth – The Voice of Wichita Falls

On this weeks edition of The Voice of Wichita Falls, Henry Florsheim and I discuss two of the seven bond proposals on the May 5 ballot: downtown streetscapes and the new municipal complex.

The Voice of Wichita Falls, hosted by Mike Hendren and Henry Florsheim, President/CEO of the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce, is a new weekly program featuring local guests and topics such as the economy of Wichita Falls, growth, development, and where we are headed as a community overall. Listen to new episodes on NewsTalk 1290 on Saturdays 12:00 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.