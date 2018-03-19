Bond Propositions Are Essential For Wichita Falls Growth – The Voice of Wichita Falls
On this weeks edition of The Voice of Wichita Falls, Henry Florsheim and I discuss two of the seven bond proposals on the May 5 ballot: downtown streetscapes and the new municipal complex.
ABOUT THE SHOW:
The Voice of Wichita Falls, hosted by Mike Hendren and Henry Florsheim, President/CEO of the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce, is a new weekly program featuring local guests and topics such as the economy of Wichita Falls, growth, development, and where we are headed as a community overall. Listen to new episodes on NewsTalk 1290 on Saturdays 12:00 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.
New episodes of The Voice of Wichita Falls air on the following Townsquare Media radio stations:
NewsTalk 1290 (KWFS-AM): Saturdays 12:00 pm to 12:30 pm
106.3 The Buzz (KBZS): Sundays 8:00 am to 8:30 am
92.9 NIN (KNIN): Sundays 10:00 am to 10:30 am
102.3 The Bull (KWFS-FM): Sundays 11:00 am to 11:30 am