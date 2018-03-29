Proposition A will complete up to 99% of the circle trail project. Much of the project has already been funded by grants, but remains incomplete. remainder is covered in Proposition B. Sections of the trail to be completed include: Loop 11 to Lucy Park; Seymour Highway (near Smith’s Gardentown) to Barnett Road along the railroad tracks; and from Lake Wichita Park to Larry’s Marine. Two new trail connectors, one from Holliday Creek up to Sikes Lake at MSU, and one from the Ohio Street Bridge out to the main gate at Sheppard Air Force Base, will also be built. Additionally, Proposition A also includes new turf fields for the Sports Complex and a resurfaced parking lot at Lake Wichita by the trail.

Proposition B provides a new boardwalk at Lake Wichita and at the site of the original one lost to us many years ago. Finally, this proposition will develop a new Veterans memorial plaza next to the Kemp Street boat ramp, as well as a new Vietnam Memorial. According to The Chamber of Commerce, both the boardwalk and veterans plaza have matching grants that will pay for the majority of their costs. Proposition B will provide the rest of the funding needed, but the grants are contingent upon passage of Proposition B.

Proposition C address some road improvement projects. First, the Maplewood extension from Wal-Mart on Lawrence Road will be completed all the way to McNeil. Additionally, Taft will be widened from Southwest Parkway to Kemp.

Proposition D covers the Downtown Municipal Center, which would combine City Hall, central fire station and the Wichita Falls Police Department into one facility. The likely site at this time for the new center is 5th and Scott Ave.

Proposition E covers aspects of The MPEC’s three facilities. For the Kay Yeager Coliseum, new LED lighting, digital ticket scanners, portable seating and camera upgrades. For the Ray Clymer Exhibit Hall, this bond covers restroom renovations, new dividing walls, and a portable sound system. For the J. S. Bridwell Ag Center, Proposition E pays for a new roof along with new panels, chutes and announcer stands for rodeos and other equestrian-type events. Also, all three venues would see upgrades to their video surveillance systems

Proposition F will provide upgrades to Memorial Auditorium: new curtains, lighting, rigging and a sound system for the stage (Memorial currently does not have a house sound system). This would be the first major upgrade to this facility since the mid-1960’s.

Proposition G involves restoring and upgrading nine square blocks of downtown Wichita Falls. This will include new intersections, sidewalks, utilities, curbs, landscaping, and lighting. Proposition G also includes funding for parking improvements, expanding Park Central and an interactive water feature.

For a complete breakdown of the cost of each project, see the bond worksheet here.

Also, you can visit the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce site, FallsFuture.com

