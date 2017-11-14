For its size, Wichita Falls actually has quite a bit to choose from when it comes to shopping, eating, and general entertainment, but we could always use more, right?

We hear it all the time, "I wish there was a ____ in Wichita Falls." So we put together a business wishlist for the Falls and now we need your input.

Of course, the chances of getting some of these stores to open in Wichita Falls in the near future are slim to none, but hey, we can dream. So...

Which of these businesses would you like to see open a location in Wichita Falls?

