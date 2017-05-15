Wichita Falls Cajun Fest 2017 in Pictures

The Farmers Market area in downtown Wichita Falls was a hubbub of activity with Cajun Fest Saturday afternoon and evening.

CMT’s Gator Country was there with some wild animals to entertain the crowds, there were activities for the kids and more. Christmas In Action was there, and they drew the winner of that awesome 1970 Pontiac LeMans.

Several bands took the stage over the course of the event, finishing up with the four time Grammy-nominated Pine Leaf Boys . As you can tell in the photos, for some the urge to dance to the fun, Cajun music was just too much to resist. Oh, yeah, there was plenty of great Cajun Cookin’ too!

Cajun Fest is just one of the fun, family friendly downtown events that take place regularly throughout the year. If you didn’t make it down for this one, there’s always something else coming up soon.

These events are designed to bring awareness to, and help the revitalization of historic downtown Wichita Falls. They also serve as fundraisers for Downtown Wichita Falls Development and other nonprofits.