Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce Warns of Scam

A scammer has been trying to lure chamber members into buying ads from a publication that doesn’t exist.

In a press release, Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Henry Florsheim informed members of a fake website and phone number that have been set up to imitate the Chamber.

The website appears to be legitimate and when you call the number you get a voice mail message with the Chamber’s name on it.

According to Florsheim, you will never be solicited for a new program by the Chamber without hearing about it first from him. The Chamber is currently working with police and GoDaddy to have the scam shut down.

If you have any questions about an offer the Chamber has made, contact them at 940-723-2741.