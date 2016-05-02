The Downtown Wichita Falls Farmers Market Opens The 2016 Season This Weekend

The wait is over. If you've been craving locally grown vegetables, fruit, and more you'll want to head downtown this weekend. This Saturday, May 7th, the Downtown Wichita Falls Farmers Market opens for the 2016 season.

The Farmers Market, at 8th and Ohio Street, will be open three times each week through October. On Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays you can stop by and shop from 7:30am to 1:30pm. Since the Farmer's Market was remodeled last year and can now be completely enclosed, they will be pushing further into the fall this season for three weekends in October, and a Saturday in both November and December.

There will be many different special Saturday events throughout the season including Peach Day, Salsa Day, and many more. You can see the full schedule at DowntownProud.com. The Master Gardener’s Program also will be giving presentations the second Saturday of every month.

If you're looking for the freshest fruits and vegetables from right here in North Texas, this is the place for you. Plus they also accept Senior, WIC, and Chickasaw vouchers.

It all starts this Saturday morning at 7:30am. Check out DowntownProud.com for more info about special events or if you would like to become a vendor.