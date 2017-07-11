Wichita Falls Man Charged With Leaving Children in a Hot Car at Walmart

Some Wichita Falls citizens called the police when they saw this and thank goodness they did.

On Monday, Wichita Falls police were dispatched to the Walmart on Greenbriar about some children being left in a hot car. Police found the car with four small children all under the age of 6 inside with the doors left unlocked and the engine running.

According to Wichita Falls Police, cold air was not blowing from the vents. Officers reported one of the children was sweating profusely.

23-year-old Kentea Luckey was responsible for the children and he had left them alone for approximately 18 minutes while he was inside the store.

Luckey was arrested for 4 counts of abandoning or endangering a child and transported to jail. Luckey was also found to have 4 previous arrest warrants.