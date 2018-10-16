Wichita Falls Food Porn: 25 Photos of Mouthwatering Local Eats and Treats
Food porn pics, we've all seen them, and we're all guilty of drooling over them.
Eyeballing glamorized photos of carefully crafted cuisine is almost as good as eating it, but sometimes the irresistible fare spread out before you becomes a must-have, get-in-my-belly situation. The problem is many of the most mouthwatering food photos we come across online are from a faraway place that we'll likely never see, but not today. The beautiful breakfasts, sensational steaks, and titillating tacos on this list are all available right here in Wichita Falls, Texas. Scroll through 25 of the most spoon-worthy local eats and treats, in no particular order, below:
1. Glaze of Glory Donut Cheeseburger at BackPorch DraftHouse
2. Eggs Benedict with Grilled Squash at Fox Hill Restaurant
3. Sushi Rolls at Samurai of Tokyo
4. Death by Chocolate at Karat Bar & Bistro
5. Chicken Fried Steak at Bricktown Tap House & Kitchen
6. Fruity Pebbles Waffles at Karat Bar & Bistro
7. Street Tacos at Don Jose Mexican Restaurant
8. Nachos Plate at Gutierrez Mexican Restaurant
9. Chocolate Strawberry Waffles at BackPorch DraftHouse
10. Chocolate Caramel Covered Apples at B Cocoa Artisan Chocolate
11. Patty Melt at Willie's Place
12. Loaded Pretzel at Gypsyuncorked
13. Signature Hoagie at The Deli Planet & Drinkery
14. Shaved Ice at Bahama Bucks
15. Pioneer Baked Potato at GypsyKit
16. Bacon-Wrapped Goat Cheese Stuffed Dates at Fox Hill Restaurant
17. Jalapeno Poppers at DaddyBob's Smokewagon
18. Bloody Mary at The Deli Planet & Drinkery
19. Calzone Supreme at Stone Oven Gourmet Pizza & Eatery
20. Tes Leches Cake Cups at Aimee's Foods Galore
21. The Everstuff at Daddy Bob's Smokewagon
22. Steak and Lobster at Pelican's
23. Chicken Genovese with Asparagus and Pink Vodka Sauce at Napoli's Italian Restaurant
24. Steak and Baked Potato at McBride's Steakhouse
25. Taco Platter at El Norteno Dos
Alright, now I'm officially starving.