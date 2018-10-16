Wichita Falls Food Porn: 25 Photos of Mouthwatering Local Eats and Treats

Food porn pics, we've all seen them, and we're all guilty of drooling over them.

Eyeballing glamorized photos of carefully crafted cuisine is almost as good as eating it, but sometimes the irresistible fare spread out before you becomes a must-have, get-in-my-belly situation. The problem is many of the most mouthwatering food photos we come across online are from a faraway place that we'll likely never see, but not today. The beautiful breakfasts, sensational steaks, and titillating tacos on this list are all available right here in Wichita Falls, Texas. Scroll through 25 of the most spoon-worthy local eats and treats, in no particular order, below:

1. Glaze of Glory Donut Cheeseburger at BackPorch DraftHouse

2. Eggs Benedict with Grilled Squash at Fox Hill Restaurant

3. Sushi Rolls at Samurai of Tokyo

4. Death by Chocolate at Karat Bar & Bistro

5. Chicken Fried Steak at Bricktown Tap House & Kitchen

6. Fruity Pebbles Waffles at Karat Bar & Bistro

7. Street Tacos at Don Jose Mexican Restaurant

8. Nachos Plate at Gutierrez Mexican Restaurant

9. Chocolate Strawberry Waffles at BackPorch DraftHouse

10. Chocolate Caramel Covered Apples at B Cocoa Artisan Chocolate

11. Patty Melt at Willie's Place

12. Loaded Pretzel at Gypsyuncorked

13. Signature Hoagie at The Deli Planet & Drinkery

14. Shaved Ice at Bahama Bucks

15. Pioneer Baked Potato at GypsyKit

16. Bacon-Wrapped Goat Cheese Stuffed Dates at Fox Hill Restaurant

17. Jalapeno Poppers at DaddyBob's Smokewagon

18. Bloody Mary at The Deli Planet & Drinkery

19. Calzone Supreme at Stone Oven Gourmet Pizza & Eatery

20. Tes Leches Cake Cups at Aimee's Foods Galore

21. The Everstuff at Daddy Bob's Smokewagon

22. Steak and Lobster at Pelican's

23. Chicken Genovese with Asparagus and Pink Vodka Sauce at Napoli's Italian Restaurant

24. Steak and Baked Potato at McBride's Steakhouse

25. Taco Platter at El Norteno Dos

Alright, now I'm officially starving.