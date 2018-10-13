Wichita Falls Force Hockey Club Head Coach Unexpectedly Resigns

Less than 3 months after his appointment as head coach of Wichita Falls Force Hockey Club, Misko Antisin has abruptly resigned.

As reported by KFDX , Antisin is still listed as the head coach on the team's official social media and website , with the only news of his resignation being a brief post by Antisin on Facebook,

After an 18-year hockey career primarily in Switzerland, followed by coaching in Canada, Antisin was announced as the head coach of the Wichita Falls Force Hockey Club on July 30th, saying,

I am so excited to again start something great with Troy Mick and the rest of the USACHL staff. I missed coaching for one year and I am looking forward to working with many talented young men again this season. I can’t wait to move to Wichita Falls with my wife Sharon and bring a winning season to all of the Force fans.

Antisin's resignation comes just two weeks before the first scheduled game on October 27th.