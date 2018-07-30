Wichita Falls Force Names Head Coach

In a press release issued Monday morning, the USA Central hockey league and the Wichita Falls Force have announced that Misko Antisin has agreed to become the head coach for the new Wichita Falls Force. Antisin is also the first coaching hire for the USACHL.

“I’m very excited that Misko has agreed to come on as Head Coach & Dir of Player Personnel for the Force. I have personally worked with Misko over the years and Wichita Falls you got a very good coach coming your way with a great hockey resume", said President, Troy Mick. “He was everything I was looking for in leading the Force in their inaugural season in the USACHL.”

“I am so excited to again start something great with Troy Mick and the rest of the USACHL staff “, says Antisin. “I missed coaching for one year and I am looking forward to working with many talented young men again this season. “I can’t wait to move to Wichita Falls with my wife Sharon and bring a winning season to all of the Force fans”.

Antisin’s playing career was mainly in Switzerland for an 18-year career in professional hockey after signing with the Boston Bruins. There he participated in two training camps in 1984 & 1985. And, while in Switzerland, Misko captured three championships with three different clubs.

The USA Central Hockey League will hold tryout camps Aug 10-12 in Ottawa, Ontario & Aug 17-19 in Chicago, IL. For more information on the upcoming Tryout Camps, visit the league website at www.usachl.com

The USACHL season kicks off October 26.