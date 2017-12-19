Wichita Falls Four-Year-Old Tests Positive for Methamphetamine, Mother Charged

I don't even want to know what this little girl has seen in her short life.

Amber Woodall of Wichita Falls had her daughter removed from her custody by Child Protective Services after a test on the 4-year-old came back positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine. Woodall was arrested this past Saturday and has been charged with child endangerment.

While in police custody, Woodall agreed to test as well and her results came back positive for the drugs. After the test, Woodall admitted in court to using meth while in custody of her daughter in October.

Just a very sad story and hopefully this little girl can somehow get a suitable home to grow up in.