Wichita Falls Hotel Offering Free Rooms to Visit Hospitalized Loved Ones This Holiday Season

The holiday season is a time where families come together. For some families, this year may be harder than others. That's why TMI Hospitality has offered their ' Room in the Inn ' program since 1988. The program offers free rooms in all of their hotels for people visiting family in hospitals, nursing homes, or treatment centers over the holiday season.

In Wichita Falls, the program will be offering rooms at the Hampton Inn at 4217 Kemp Blvd. Guests must contact the hotel directly to make a reservation, as rooms are subject to availability. The program provides the free rooms from Thanksgiving through Christmas to help meet the needs of friends and families who are separated from their loved ones because of health issues.

If you are interested in taking advantage of the 'Room in the Inn' program in Wichita Falls you can talk to the Hampton Inn's General Manager, Jennifer Briley, by calling (940) 692-1999. You can also get more information about other TMI Hospitality locations across the country and more info about the program at TMIHospitality.com/RoomintheInn.