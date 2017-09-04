Wichita Falls Labor Day Party in the Park Going Down Tonight

Hopefully, you're enjoying a nice day off for Labor Day. If you need some plans, Wichita Falls has got your back.

The Lake Wichita Revitalization Project keeps moving forward with their plans to bring some life back to our lake. I was talking to the Mayor earlier this week and the group got a permit to move forward with some of their plans to re-excavate the lake. Good things are happening and we have a celebration going on today for Labor Day.

The Party in the Park will be going on from 5:30 til 9 tonight at Lake Wichita Park near the big dirt mound. There will be Live music from Texas Flood, a Stevie Ray Vaughn tribute band, and Wichita Red and the Songbird. Food will be available for purchase from Red River Hot Dogs, Deli Planet's Hoagie Slingers, McKinney BBQ, Pop's Ice Cream and beer will be available as well.

This is a totally free event to attend. I would recommend bringing a chair to sit in though. Have a great Labor Day and hope to see you there tonight.

If you don't know where to go, watch this: