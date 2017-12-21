Wichita Falls Man Accused of Attacking Wife With Homemade Flamethrower

A Wichita Falls man has been arrested for allegedly attacking his wife with a homemade flamethrower, and her children after they tried to intervene.

37-year-old John Francisco Berrios is facing one charge of aggravated assault/family violence, and two charges of injury to a child.

Officers responded to a 911 call Wednesday from West Rathgeber Road from a woman who was screaming that she was defending herself and needed help. When officers arrived they found the woman and her three children, two of which had been assaulted by Berrios.

The woman told officers that she and Berrios had been arguing since the previous day until it culminated Wednesday morning with Berrios grabbing a can of bug spray and a lighter, threatening to burn and disfigure her. At this point, her 9-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter stepped in to stop Berrios. Berrios reportedly responded by throwing the bug spray at the boy and slapping the girl, leaving a mark on her face.