Wichita Falls Man Accused of Robbing Home in His Own Neighborhood

A Wichita Falls man remains in the Wichita County Jail Tuesday morning, charged with burglary of a habitation.

KFDX reports t hat a resident in the 3000 block of Stearns reported several items stolen from their home, including firearms, yard equipment and a television. Days later, police responded to call about a possible burglary in progress at a home on Lavell, just a couple of blocks from the robbery location on Stearns.

Police found 38-year-old Beau James Selby inside. Selby told police the home was his and he was using the flashlight because the power had been turned off. According to Wichita County Sheriff’s Office info, Selby does indeed reside in a home in the 3000 block of Lavell. Police found meth in the home and reportedly had to use force to restrain Selby.

During the arrest, a checkbook fell out of Selby’s pocket that belonged to the owner of the home on Stearns. Selby gave police consent to search the home and several other stolen items from the Stearns robbery were found in a shed behind the house. Selby is currently held on $10,000 bond.