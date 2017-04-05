Wichita Falls Man Arrested After Breaking Into Home and Stealing Toy Gun

At around 5:50pm on Tuesday, April 4, Wichita Falls police responded to a possible burglary of a habitation in the 2100 block of Avenue E.

Witnesses on the scene claimed a man went into a residence after he was told that no one was home. Shortly after, he exited the residence with a rifle in hand and fled the scene in a beige Chevrolet Impala.

Officers stopped the suspect’s vehicle in the 2100 block of Avenue E and noticed a rifle laying across the center console. It was determined that the rifle was a toy upon further inspection.

The owner of the residence claimed to not know the man, identified as 35-year-old Francisco Esparza, and advised officers they had never given him permission to be inside their home.