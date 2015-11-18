Wichita Falls Man Arrested for Aggravated Assault, Victim Claimed He Was Fighting the Devil

According to one man, the devil was spotted in Wichita Falls and Lucifer wasn't messing around.

It's not often you see the devil, but this man claims he saw the devil in another Wichita Falls resident.

Wichita Falls Police were dispatched to the 1900 block of 11th Street for a possible Criminal Trespass Tuesday (Nov 17) at 8:39 am. When officers arrived on scene they spoke with the victim who stated that 40-year-old Roger Evartt came into his residence the night before at approximately 10:00 pm and threatened to kill him with a knife.

The victim stated that throughout the night Evartt would display the knife and make threats to harm him if he moved. The victim also stated that Evartt claimed to have guns which caused the victim to become even more afraid of Evartt.

The victim stated that when the sun came up Evartt made him carry items from the residence at knife point. Once in the backyard the victim told police that Evartt began throwing knives and yelling that he was fighting the devil. At this point the victim was able to get away and call police.

Evartt was arrested and transported to the Wichita County Jail without incident where he was charged with Aggravated Robbery, Burglary of a Habitation, and Possession of a Dangerous Drug.