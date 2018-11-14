Wichita Falls Man Arrested for Aggravated Robbery at Target

On Tuesday, November 13, at around 9:45 pm, officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department responded to a report of a possible aggravated robbery at Target on Kemp Blvd.

An employee told officers a man came into the store and loaded a shopping cart with several items. The suspect showed a handgun to a store employee before walking out of the store without paying for the items. The man then headed southbound from the store on foot.

Officers identified a suspect video after looking at security video. They were lead to the Arbor Creek Apartments in the 4100 block of Weeks Park after a check of the vehicle. The officers could tell the apartment was occupied, but no one would answer the door. Detectives then obtained a search warrant for the residence.

The WFPD SWAT team and Negotiators were called to the scene to help serve the warrant. Officers took 31-year-old Luis Barron into custody without incident following a brief standoff.

Barron was transported to the Wichita County Jail and charged with aggravated robbery.