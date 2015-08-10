Wichita Falls Man Arrested for Possession of Child Pornography

A Wichita Falls man was taken into custody on Friday after admitting to possessing child pornography on his computer.

Gene Jimenez, 35, was arrested after officers served a search warrant Friday. Jimenez admitted to be in possession of pornographic pictures and videos containing underage children on his laptop. Officers searched Jimenez's laptop and found images depicting young girls between the ages of four and seven engaging in sexual acts with adults.

Jimenez was still in custody at the Wichita County Jail as of Monday, being held on $500,000 bail, $50,000 for each of the 10 counts of possession of child porn he is charged with.