Wichita Falls Man Arrested for Shooting Four-Year-Old Child With BB Gun

Not sure what this guy was thinking, but he’s now facing serious charges after shooting a child with a BB gun last week.

Officers initially responded to the complaint on Friday, August 17 at around 10:30 pm. When officers arrived on scene in the 1900 block of 9th street they found the child had been shot with an “AR-15 style” BB gun.

According to witnesses, 38-year-old Denton Collaso fired a BB into the door of a bedroom. The BB went through the door, into a bathroom, through another door and ultimately hit the child in the chest.

Collaso was taken into custody and charged with Injury to a Child – Criminal Negligence. He was out of the Wichita County Jail as of this posting.