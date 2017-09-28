Wichita Falls Man Assaulted by Intruder With Toilet Tank Lid

A late night break-in led to one man being assaulted with an unlikely weapon.

At approximately 11:15pm on Wednesday, September 20, officers with the WFPD responded to a call for a welfare check in the 2000 block of Indian Heights Boulevard. The officers were advised that the homeowner had called 911 to report that someone had broken into their home.

When officers arrived, they found a window had been broken and could hear someone yelling for help. The officers hurried inside and found the victim bleeding from the head, pointing to a male lying on the floor across the room. Officers detained the male, who they identified as 46-year-old William Dillard Muirhead.

The victim told officers he heard the sound of breaking glass coming from the downstairs part of his residence. While the victim was on the phone with 911, Muirhead came upstairs, into his bedroom and started hitting him in the face with his fists. Muirhead then took the lid off of a nearby toilet tank and hit the victim over the head several times, right before the officers entered the residence.

Officers stated that Muirhead was acting erratic, so he was taken to the hospital for medical evaluation. After he was cleared from the hospital, Muirhead was transported to the Wichita County Jail where he was charged with burglary of a habitation. His bond has been set at $50,000.