Wichita Falls Man Facing Felony Theft Charges for Stealing Women’s Underwear

One man is facing state jail time after he was caught stealing women’s underwear.

On January 19 at around 1:30 pm, Wichita Falls police were called to Walmart at 3130 Lawrence Road in reference to a possible shoplifting incident.

An employee told officers he saw a black male taking merchandise from the store and putting it in a reusable shopping bag. The man went through the self-checkout, but only paid for some of the items in the bag.

Employees stopped the man as he was leaving the store. He started walking back into the store with the employees but ran and got into a red Ford Expedition and fled the scene. Police were able to locate the Expedition in the area and positively identified the passenger, 39-year-old Patrick Kenyon Wilson, as the man from the incident using security footage.