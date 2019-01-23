Wichita Falls Man Killed in Roll Over Near Seymour

A Wichita Falls man was killed in a single vehicle rollover accident in Baylor County Monday night, 16 miles northeast of Seymour.

File Photo (Tracy Fox)

Texas DPS reports that 47-year-old Freddie Lee Tinney Jr. was traveling north on Hwy 183 at around 9 p.m. and failed to negotiate a right curve in the road way. Tinney over-corrected, causing the vehicle to skid sideways into the ditch. Tinney was ejected during several rolls along the east side ditch.

Tinney was transported to the Seymour hospital where he later died of his injuries. DPS says Tinney was not wearing his seatbelt.