Police: Wichita Falls Man Shows Up To Wedding With Gun, Fires Shots, Punches Woman in the Face

Here is a wedding story no one will forget.

KAUZ reports that back on June 16, deputies with the Wichita County Sheriff's Office were called out to a disturbance with shots fired on Friberg Church Road and FM 171. A wedding was taking place at the location and an investigation began with the wedding party as to what happened. Witnesses said that Anthony David Garcia arrived at the wedding and started a fight with the groom.

Garcia was asked to leave, which he did, but he was only going to his truck to get a gun and then return to the wedding. He then pointed the gun near the groom's feet firing one shot into the ground. Garcia then attempted to leave the wedding, but before he could leave a woman attempted to stop him from getting away.

Garcia is accused of punching that woman in the face and then pointing the same pistol out of the truck window and firing the gun. Authorities said there were more than 20 people in the area during the disturbance. A warrant was issued for Garcia's arrest on July 6 and he was charged with three counts of deadly conduct. He is no longer in the Wichita County Jail.