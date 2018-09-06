Wichita Falls Man Busted After Stealing Fake Bills and a Tracker During Overnight Robbery

He thought he had hit the jackpot. Sorry man, you pretty much stole Monopoly money.

Early this morning around 4 am, the Wichita Falls Police were dispatched to the United Express on Jacksboro Highway about a burglary alarm. Police arrived and found the rear drive-thru window was opened. Police were then informed that a cash bag on the premises had been stolen and it had a tracker inside of it.

The tracker indicated that the bag was in the 1500 block of South Winds. 45-year-old Stephen Maxwell was in the backyard of a residence in the 4500 block of Westridge. This address is in close proximity to the 1500 block of South Winds. Officers found Stephen in possession of the cash bag. Inside the bag, along with the tracker, were two twenty dollar bills, along with multiple decoy bills that are worth nothing.

Stephen also had in his possession pliers, screwdrivers, a pick, and gloves. He was arrested and transported to the Wichita County jail where he was charged with burglary and criminal trespass.