The Wichita Falls Police Department is seeking your help in locating a wanted fugitive.

Police are searching for 39 year-old Bradley Wade McMurray. McMurray is wanted for possession of a controlled substance. He's 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighs 250 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information on the location of this fugitive, please call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 940-322-9888. If you are calling from outside of the Wichita Falls area call 1-800-322-9888.

You never have to give your name and if your information leads to the arrest of the fugitive, you can earn a reward of up to $500.