Wichita Falls Home Robbed by Suspects Wearing Monkey Masks

"Take your stinkin' paws off me, you damn dirty apes ."

A very strange armed robbery took place in the 2500 block of Inglewood in Wichita Falls on Thursday (7/21).

Police received a call around 10:00 in the morning of two to three men wearing monkey masks trying to force their way into a house. The caller also said the 'monkey men' were carrying some sort of shotgun or rifle.

Police are still working to get better descriptions of the suspects. They apparently left the residence in a silver vehicle.

One can only hope a trail of banana peels leads directly back to their monkey hideout.

BONUS: Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week