Wichita Falls Mosquitoes Test Positive for First Case of West Nile Virus in 2016

If you are planning on being outside anytime soon, you better stock up on the bug spray. It's been confirmed that mosquitoes in Wichita Falls have tested positive for the West Nile Virus for the first time this year.

The City of Wichita Falls sent out a press release Tuesday with the news that mosquitoes that were collected from traps placed in the city as part of the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District’s routine mosquito surveillance program had tested positive for the virus after being sent to the Texas Department of State Health Services laboratory.

This was the first positive test for the virus this year. Last year at least a dozen different tests came back positive for West Nile in Wichita Falls. The virus can be transmitted to humans.

The Health District recommends the following things to help keep yourself safe and slow the spread of mosquitoes:

Stay indoors when mosquitoes are most active. Limit outdoor activities during peak mosquito times, especially before dusk and dawn.

Wear DEET insect repellent. Always wear repellant when outdoors and choose products that contain DEET. Please follow instructions on product label.

Dress in long sleeves and pants when outside. For extra protection, you may want to spray thin clothing with repellent.

Drain standing water in your backyard and neighborhood–old tires, flowerpots and clogged rain gutters are just a few sites mosquitoes like to breed in.

The Health District’s Environmental Health Division says they will continue to test mosquitoes for mosquito-borne diseases, treat standing water, eliminate breeding areas and spray for adult mosquitoes when weather conditions are favorable.To request spraying for adult mosquitoes contact the Health District’s Vector Control line at 940-761-7890.