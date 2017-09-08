A new show on Investigation Discovery features a terrible incident that happened just over 14 years ago.

The first-ever season of 'Grave Mysteries' started with the story of a brutal murder that occurred over on Huff Street right here in Wichita Falls. The first episode is called 'Murder in the Chat Room' and it documents the murder of 28-year-old Samantha Lezark.

Samantha's story begins when she started communicating with a person online. A few months later, Samantha was found brutally beaten and strangled to death in her home on January 6, 2003.

Three years later MSU student Kristopher Russell was charged with killing Samantha and was sentenced to 99 years in prison. He will not be eligible for parole until 2035. Kristopher currently resides in a prison over in Abilene.

Kristopher Russell

The episode actually aired this past Tuesday. If you missed it, you can watch it online right now if you sign in with the info from your cable or satellite provider. The episode will air on TV again this Sunday, Sept 10 at 5:00 pm. If you need to find Investigation Discovery on your provider, here is the TV Guide Info.

You can watch the episode trailer below: